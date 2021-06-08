UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Misleadin Public By Using Same Old Sindh Card: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:50 PM

CM Sindh misleadin public by using same old Sindh card: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is misleading the public by using his traditional card of provincialism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is misleading the public by using his traditional card of provincialism.

In a video message, reacting to the statement of CM Sindh, he said in the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), projects worth Rs. 93 billion were given to Punjab province and Rs. 90 billion to Sindh province, adding that even in the last two years, more funds were given to Sindh than to Punjab.

He said replies of the letters written by Sindh government to federation were also given.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said a national level political party even after shrinking to Sindh but their attitude could not be changed.

He said Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) is a national level political party and all the provinces including Giglit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir are equal for us.

He said Sindh government was looking for cash funds. He that federal government will give projects to Sindh province, not funds. He said funds will be spent on the people of Sindh and not in fake accounts.

