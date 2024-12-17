CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah addresses IBA ceremony in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday addressed a ceremony at the Sukkur IBA University.

The event celebrated the remarkable progress of the People's Information Technology Program (PITP), a flagship initiative of the Sindh government.

Shah emphasized the government's commitment to empowering the youth of Sindh through various programs and initiatives. "We have taken several steps to strengthen the development and economic stability of our youth," he said.

A capacity-building program has been launched to pave the way for a bright future in Sindh.

He said that the Sindh government has allocated Rs 500 million for PITP during the current financial year, which has been distributed among three universities including NED University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology in Jamshoro, and IBA University in Sukkur.

CM Sindh said that PITP aims to equip over 13,400 students and professionals from across Sindh with the tools to excel in the competitive global job market.

Certifications include the latest technologies, ranging from Certified Java Developer to Data Scientist and Digital Marketing, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed pride in the program's progress, stating that the first batch of training has been successfully completed, with 1,714 students graduating from Sukkur IBA, NED, and Mehran Universities. Another 4,000 students are receiving excellent training in the second batch.

The Chief Minister emphasized that PITP is not just an educational program but a lifeline for economic empowerment of youth by enhancing their skills. He also announced that 13,428 people will be trained by May 2025, representing hope, resilience and the future of Sindh.

Shah concluded by highlighting the importance of uplifting communities and bridging the digital divide. He encouraged the youth to take advantage of the opportunities provided by PITP and strive for excellence in their chosen fields.