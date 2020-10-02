CM Sindh offers condolence over demise of Kuwaiti Emir

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday visited the Consulate of Kuwait and offered condolence over the demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Saba

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday visited the Consulate of Kuwait and offered condolence over the demise of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Chief Minister Murad recorded his impressions in a condolence book,said a statement.