UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sindh Offers Condolence To Former PM Over Death Of Her Mother

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM Sindh offers condolence to former PM over death of her mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has offered heartfelt condolences to the Sharif family over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

While expressing profound grief, Sindh Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul and for Sharif family's strength in their enduring time.

Related Topics

Sindh Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Family Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

6 minutes ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

21 minutes ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

1 hour ago

Du set to host third annual edition of GCF 5G MENA ..

1 hour ago

10 million U.AE users from January to October 2020 ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 791 recove ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.