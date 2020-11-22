CM Sindh offers condolence to former PM over death of her mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has offered heartfelt condolences to the Sharif family over the sad demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

While expressing profound grief, Sindh Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul and for Sharif family's strength in their enduring time.