CM Sindh okays health, safety audit of 'Thar Coal Power project'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Friday said that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has endorsed to conduct the health and safety audit of Thar Coal Power Project.

The provincial minister made these remarks during a meeting with provincial Energy department officials at his office, said a spokesperson.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the Sindh government has decided to conduct health and safety audit survey by ISO certified firm of all the companies operating in all blocks of Thar Coal project.

The approval will only be given to companies after health and safety arrangements survey by an ISO certified firm, he said.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that this decision of the Sindh government would help 'Thar Coal Power Project' be executed in line with the best practices, while any flaw or weaknesses identified during the health and safety survey, would also be rectified.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that the Sindh government wants to make the Thar Coal Power Project as a state-of-the-art power project in accordance with international standards and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.