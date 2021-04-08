UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Opens Three Roads In Landhi Industrial Area Built At Rs 530.579 Million

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:36 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday performed inauguration of three roads in Landhi Industrial Area at Landhi here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday performed inauguration of three roads in Landhi Industrial Area at Landhi here.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers, Saeed Ghani, Ikramullah Dharejo, Nasir Shah, Advisor Murtaza Wahab, MNA Agha Rafiullah, MPAs Saleem Baloch, Yousif Baloch, Shahina Sher Ali, Salman Murad and others, said a statement.

The chief minister along with provincial ministers and office bearers of Landhi Association of Trade & Industry (LATI) unveiled the plaque to inaugurate three roads constructed in the Landhi Industrial area.

These three roads include 8000 road upto Landhi Industrial area via Future More, Road from Dawood Chowarngi to Younis Textile, Landhi and road from general Tyre, Mehran Highway to Landhi Industrial Area at a cost of Rs 530.579 million.

Talking to media on the occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had given Rs 2.5 billion to six SITES of Karachi as a grant to construct roads of their respective areas. "They have taken a long time but constructed the road properly," he concluded.

