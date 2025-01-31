CM Sindh orders formation of Facilitation & Cordination Committee with industralists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday chaired two meetings to review the progress of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and committed to addressing the concerns of industrialists through a joint `Facilitation and Coordination Committee’ to be established under him.

The meetings took place at the CM House and were attended by Minister for Planning and Development Syed Nasir Shah, Minister ACE & Agriculture Mohammad Bux Maher, Minister Home Zia Lanjar, Minister Industries Jam Ikram, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman of P&D Najam Shah, Secretary for Investment Raja Khurram, DG PPP Unit Asad Zamin, CEO of SEZMC Azeem Uqaili, among others.

In a separate meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Revenue and Police Departments to eliminate encroachments and address all revenue and police-related issues faced by industrialists.

He mentioned that industrialists had met with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss their concerns, and the Chairman issued clear directives for their resolution.

Murad instructed the Chief Secretary to notify the establishment of the 'Facilitation & Coordination' committee, which will include heads of various associations of industrialists, such as ABAD, to facilitate collaboration in solving their issues.

He also directed SMBR Baqaullah Unar and IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon to remove all encroachments from industrial areas and restore green belts, collaborating with industrialists for proposals on further facilities for both existing and upcoming investments.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to review issues related to drainage, water supply, and roads, stating that some roads in the city's industrial areas were constructed through association efforts and that work was ongoing.

He insisted that the Revenue Department must resolve industrialists' issues and asked the Chief Secretary to personally follow up on reports from Revenue offices.

He expressed a strong commitment to fostering a conducive environment for industrial growth to enhance the national economy.

During the meetings, the Chief Minister learned that the construction progress of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) stood at 10.6 per cent.

He expressed dissatisfaction with this pace and directed his special assistant to expedite the construction work and provide regular updates.

It was reported that 70 per cent of the electrification work had already been completed, and gas installation was underway.

The CM noted that the water supply system for the zone was in progress and instructed his special assistant to lay a 10 MGD line, with a completion deadline of February 2025.

When asked about the condition of internal roads, Minister for Planning and Development Nasir Shah indicated that the Works & Services Department was handling construction, with 50 per cent of the work completed.

The Chief Minister further directed the P&D Minister to accelerate the development efforts.