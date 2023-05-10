UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Orders Police To Ensure Security Of Public, Private Property

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CM Sindh orders police to ensure security of public, private property

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Police and district administration to ensure peace and safety of public and private property, as well as clear all roads for free and smooth movement so that the residents could get to their destinations without hassle.

In a statement issued from CM House on Wednesday, CM Sindh visited several areas of the metropolis at night to ensure that peace prevails in the city and anyone causing any threat to the safety and security of life and property is dealt with strictly under the law.

The CM said that after the arrest of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a corruption case registered against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), through a due process of law, as also confirmed by Islamabad High Court in its judgment, the workers of PTI resorted to violence.

He also inspected important areas and roads in the morning and afternoon of Wednesday and urged the residents of Karachi to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and abide by the law to ensure safety and security of every citizen.

The police took also necessary measures, including clearance of roads to maintain law and order and prevent damage to any public or private property.

The statement said that the workers of PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers, and waste collection vehicles after the arrest of the PTI chief.

The chief minister said that in the province, particularly in Karachi, the PTI workers blocked Shahra-i-Faisal and some other roads which affected the daily lives of millions of people commuting between their workplaces and residences.

He added that it also affected a number of people commuting towards the airport for their flights. "Not only this, the workers of PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers, and waste collection vehicles used for delivery of municipal services," he elaborated.

The CM said that the PTI workers also damaged private cars and buildings, the assessment of which is being carried out.

Taking notice of the situation, CM Sindh directed police and district administration to unblock all roads.

The district administration/Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) cleared debris from the roads and removed the torched/damaged vehicles.

