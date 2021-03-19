CM Sindh orders remodeling 555 nullas to resolve flooding issue

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed local government department to work out a detailed plan for cleanliness of remaining 555 nullas, including 41 of KMC and 514 of DMCs on the same model of rehabilitation was adopted on Mehmoodabad and other nullas.

This he said on Friday while presiding over a meeting of Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) here at CM House.

"The cleanliness model of Mehmoodabad and Gujra nullas was a complete package under which not only encroachments along the nullas were removed but the affected people have been compensated and roads are being constructed along the embankments of the nullas," he aid and added this model needed to be replicated for undertaking cleanliness of all the KMC and DMCs nullas so that the issue of urban flooding could be resolved once for all.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, GOC Karachi M. Aqeel, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Adl Secretary Fed Planning Commission Aziz Uqaili, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Local Govt Najam Shah, Administrator KMC Laiq Ahmed, Secretary Transport Shariq, Secretary Irrigation Saleem Khuhro and chairman NDMA jointed the meeting from Islamabad through video link.

The meeting was told that the anti-encroachment drive along the Mehmoodabad Nulla was started on January 4, 2021 and both sides of the nullas, 7.5 km each, have been cleared. Out of 56 compensation cheques, 49 have been distributed.

Commissioner Naveed Shaikh briefed the meeting that apart from KMC major Nullahs the DMCs have 514 nullas in the city, of them cleanliness work of 298 nullhas would be started.

He added that the cleanliness work would cost around Rs 430 million. Out of own resources the DMCs would utilize Rs119 million and the remaining Rs316 million were required, he added.

The chief minister directed Local Government Minister Nasir Shah to submit the requirement so that funds could be approved and released.

Vice Chancellor NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi told the meeting that the total drainage network of 39 drains was spreading over 229.12 km in length.

He added that he has already submitted a detailed survey report of Manzoor Colony drain, Gujjar main drain, Orangi main drain, Gujjar drain distributaries and Manzoor Colony distributaries. The survey report of the remaining 25 drains was being prepared.

He said that Hub drain has 37 intercepting structures therefore he suggested an increase in its width from 10 to 25 feet to cater the expected flow.

Similarly, Eassa Nagri Drain has 68 intercepting structures. Therefore, widening of its bed has been proposed. Madina Colony drain has 103 intercepting structures, therefore widening and bed maintenance eof the drain was decided.

Moach Goth drain has 76 intercepting structure, Haroonabad has 26 and Pitcher Nulla has 30 intercepting points and the VC suggested to line them and resolve their hydraulic accessibility issues.

Saadi Town: The VC NED said that Saadi Town was inundated in the last heavy rains when the rainwater had overtopped the Super Highway.

He suggested construction of a separate Nullah from Saddi town to discharge it in the Lyari River .

The chief minister directed the local government department to work out a detailed plan for restructuring of the nallas as suggested by the NED university.

As per survey 3957 structures have to be removed along the Gujjar Nulla. The length of the Gujjar Nulla is 12.6 km. Soft encroachments removal work has been completed between Feb 8 to 18, 20121 and full -scale encroachment removal is going on from February 19.

The chief minister was told that out of 3,957 compensation cheques, 3587 have been distributed among the affected people and the process for handing over the remaining cheques was in progress.