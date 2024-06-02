CM Sindh, Other Personalities Attend Annual Breakfast At Turkish Consulate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 10:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other prominent personalities have attended a traditional annual breakfast hosted by Turkish Consul General here at Karachi Consulate on Sunday.
Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Shaikh, Provincial Minister Makhdoom Mehboob uz Zaman, DIG Maqsood Hussain Memon, Syed Syedain Raza Zaidi Chairman KPT, showbiz fraternity, navy and government officials, Halil Basaran representative TIKA, Murat Guzeller Vice Consul Turkish Consulate and fraction of civil society were among the attendees.
Talking to media here at Turkish Consulate,Syed Murad Ali Shah said Pakistan and Turkiye have deep relationship with greater understanding since the establishment of two countries.
He said that Turkish breakfast tradition is celebrated worldwide and we are doing the same in Karachi.
CG Turkiye Cemal Sangu, in his welcome address said that it was indeed a great pleasure and privilege to be your host. I cordially welcome all of you at your second home here.
Cemal Sangu added, this is a celebration of taste and tradition, a journey through the heart of Turkish hospitality, ''today, we gather here to share not just a breakfast, but a tapestry of flavours, a testament to the warmth & generosity that binds and defines our two cultures and countries''.
''The aroma of fresh herbs and spices, the vibrant hues of the olives and cheeses, the gentle hum of conversation, all weave together to create a symphony of welcome, a symphony of flavours, a testament to the enduring bond between Turkiye and Pakistan where even the sunrises are steeped in traditions''.
Turkish Diplomat further added, as we savour and share these flavours together, let us share our love, a share to the enduring brotherhood between our two nations, a silent language understood only by two hearts beating as one.
Making his closing remarks Sangu said, ''Dear guests let us enjoy the beauty of this moment, the love and sentiments we share, and the joy of being together, just like these delicious flavours, perfectly intertwined''.
