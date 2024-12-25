CM Sindh Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His 148th Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on his 148th birth anniversary calling him a great leader of the subcontinent.
In his message on Wednesday, the CM highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s tireless efforts for the freedom of Muslims and stressed that his life serves as a beacon of guidance for the nation.
Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized that by following in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan can achieve greatness on the world stage. "This country is the garden of our dreams and it is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to its prosperity and development," he said.
The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of Quaid-e-Azam’s principles of faith, unity and discipline, urging the nation to come together to ensure the country's progress. He also reminded the people that all Pakistanis are united as one nation, regardless of their backgrounds.
In conclusion, the CM prayed for the continued success and flourishing of the country and paid a heartfelt tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his unparalleled leadership.
