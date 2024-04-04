Open Menu

CM Sindh Pays Tribute To Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CM Sindh pays tribute to Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on his death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader of the world and his judicial murder was black day of our history.

According to statement issued from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the 45th death anniversary of PPP founder is being observed across the country today to pay tribute to our great leader.

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had played unprecedented role for the service of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah. Quaid e Awam had awakened political consciousness among the masses, Murad Ali Shah said and added that he also struggled for well being of the people and the country's development and prosperity.

The CM said on a reference filed by president Asif Ali Zardari, the honorable Supreme Court also recognized the fact that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was innocent and his sentence was illegal.

He said PPP will carry forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his brave daughter Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto who laid down their lives for the cause of the democracy.

Murad Ali Shah said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan People's Party always follow Bhuttoism and continue to serve people of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court Chief Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Murad Ali Shah Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

34 minutes ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

1 hour ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

1 hour ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

14 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

14 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

14 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

14 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan