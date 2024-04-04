CM Sindh Pays Tribute To Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto On His Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that Shaheed Zulifiqar Ali Bhutto was a great leader of the world and his judicial murder was black day of our history.
According to statement issued from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said the 45th death anniversary of PPP founder is being observed across the country today to pay tribute to our great leader.
He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had played unprecedented role for the service of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah. Quaid e Awam had awakened political consciousness among the masses, Murad Ali Shah said and added that he also struggled for well being of the people and the country's development and prosperity.
The CM said on a reference filed by president Asif Ali Zardari, the honorable Supreme Court also recognized the fact that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was innocent and his sentence was illegal.
He said PPP will carry forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his brave daughter Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto who laid down their lives for the cause of the democracy.
Murad Ali Shah said under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan People's Party always follow Bhuttoism and continue to serve people of the country.
