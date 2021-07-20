CM Sindh, PPP leaders patronizing land grabbers: Haleem Adil Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Tuesday said, land grabbers directly patronized by Sindh Chief Minister killed Azhar Iqbal Arain in front of his family members.

Addressing a news conference after offering condolence with family of deceased Azhar Iqbal in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Haleem Adil said Azhar was killed for raising voice against land grabbers, who were directly being patronized by CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other PPP leaders.

He alleged that officers of Sindh government instead ensuring security of life and property of citizens were protecting occupiers of government and public properties.

Haleem Adil Sheikh who is also vice president of PTI assured the relatives of murdered activist that PTI leadership would extend its full support to aggrieved family and they would exert pressure on police officials to arrest real killers as soon as possible.

He criticized police for not taking measures to ensure maintenance of peace. He warned that if police fails to apprehend the killers of Azhar Arain, PTI would take to roads to protest against polices' failure.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that revenue officials including deputy commissioners were providing shelter and support to such land grabbers and police officials were giving them the protocols.

Enough is enough; he remarked and asked IGP Sindh and others to stop acting on unlawful directives of PPP leaders.

He said entire province particularly Karachi was left at mercy of criminals, killers, outlaws and drug peddlers. He also strongly condemned murder of renowned Sindhi singer Shaman Ali Mirali's nephew.

Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader said PPP had lost all moral justifications to be allowed to remain in power and create more chaos and lawlessness in Sindh.

Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali and other PPP leaders were also trying to save main accused in the recovery of drugs from police personnel by Rangers. He alleged that Murad Ali Shah and others were directly involved in supporting police officials like Sarwar Rahujo, who according to him, was prime suspect in case of the recovery of 76 kg of hashish from a police van in Karachi.

"The arrested cops have admitted that they were directed by CIA police official Sarwar to deliver the packets to unknown person but his brother MNA Sikandar Ali Rahujo and their patrons like Murad Ali Shah are openly pressuring police officials to hush up the matter" he addedPTI Leader demanded formation of a JIT comprising honest and upright officials to probe the serious matter.