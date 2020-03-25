UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Receives 500,000 Face Mask From Chinese Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

CM Sindh receives 500,000 face mask from Chinese authorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chinese government has donated 500,000 face masks to Sindh government which were received by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Corgo Terminal here on Wednesday.

The China has donated 500,000 face masks, including 50,000 N-95 to Sindh government, said a spokesperson to the Chief Minister.

A Chinese special plane brought the consignment to Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah under the banner of Pakistan-China national flags performed taking over ceremony of the consignment.

The chief minister on behalf of people of Sindh expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for joining hands to fight against COVID-19.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also visited Sayalni Head office at Bahadurabad here and went to their godwon to witness ration packing system.

Founder of Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooq Qadri briefed the chief minister about their ration distribution system.

The chief minister distributed atta among deserving person just to inaugurate distribution of ration.

Sindh Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

