CM Sindh receives governor at Mazar-e-Quaid

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah who reached at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Friday morning a little before Governor Imran Ismail, received the constitutional head of the province

They offered 'Fateha' and laying wreaths together at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The gesture was very well received by people in general, who though not allowed to be around, witnessed it in a social media video released by media coordinator, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh.

Citizens largely appreciated the message communicated through this gesture that critically needed mutual respect and cordiality exist in the country.

The two dignitaries also penned their comments in the guests' book with specific reference to 145th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Against expectations the two, however, did not talk to media and left the mausoleum premises to their respective destinations.\932