UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sindh Receives Governor At Mazar-e-Quaid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

CM Sindh receives governor at Mazar-e-Quaid

The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah who reached at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Friday morning a little before Governor Imran Ismail, received the constitutional head of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah who reached at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Friday morning a little before Governor Imran Ismail, received the constitutional head of the province.

They offered 'Fateha' and laying wreaths together at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The gesture was very well received by people in general, who though not allowed to be around, witnessed it in a social media video released by media coordinator, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh.

Citizens largely appreciated the message communicated through this gesture that critically needed mutual respect and cordiality exist in the country.

The two dignitaries also penned their comments in the guests' book with specific reference to 145th birth anniversary of the father of the nation.

Against expectations the two, however, did not talk to media and left the mausoleum premises to their respective destinations.\932

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Governor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Social Media Murad Ali Shah Media

Recent Stories

YEAR IN REVIEW: Lone Wolves Not Silenced by Pandem ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Security Service Prevented Terror Attack T ..

2 minutes ago

Nation celebrates Quaid’s anniversary with great ..

23 minutes ago

Indian soldier injured in IIOJK grenade blast

25 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end lower in thin holiday trade

25 minutes ago

South Korea reports record virus surge on Christma ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.