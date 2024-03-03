Open Menu

CM Sindh Reiterates Alleviating Hardships Faced By People

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 12:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday reiterated the resolve to alleviating hardships faced by people and prayed for the prosperity and stability of the country.

He was talking to the media at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, after performing the closing ceremony of 772nd Urs of Qalandar.

He expressed hope that following the election of the chief ministers in all the provinces, the National Assembly would elect the prime minister.

Responding to a question, he said the Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari would be elected as the President of Pakistan.

The CM recalled that Zardari was the only president in the country’s history who delegated his powers to the parliament.

“The President is the symbol of stability in the federation and Zardari has always followed the policy of reconciliation,” he underscored.

Commenting on the letter written by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he believed that the PTI had not learned from its past mistakes.

He reiterated that the PPP was supporting the PML-N to form the Federal government in the greater interest of the country and democracy.

The CM while talking about the law and order situation in the province said the issue was among his top priorities, assuring that they would establish law and order in the province by using all resources.

Shah said as per the instructions of PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the rehabilitation of the flood affected people and supply of clean drinking water to the citizens in the province was also their priority.

MPAs Dr Sikandar Shoro, Junior Malik Sikandar Khan, former MNA Sikandar Rahpoto and Director General Auqaf Munawar Ali Mahesar, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dharejo and other officials accompanied the CM.

Earlier, the CM laid a wreath at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).

