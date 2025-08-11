Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of religious minorities, stressing that Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens regardless of faith

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of religious minorities, stressing that Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens regardless of faith.

He made this statement while speaking at a gathering of different minority communities during a joint event organised to celebrate Minority Day at Swami Narayn temple.

The program was attended by MPAs Gianchand Ukrani (who was dressed in a green Kameez and white shalwar resembling a national flag), Tushna Patel, Dinsha B. Aavri (Parsis), Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed (Christian), CM's Special Assistant on Minorities Affairs Dr Lal Chand Ukrani, Special Assistant Rajveer Sindh Senator Poonjo Bheel, MNA Dr Mahesh Malani, Sham Sundar, Roma Mushtaq Matto, Mahesh Kumar Hasiji, Aneel Kumar, Sardar Ram Singh, Professor Parkash Lal (Sikh), and several others.

Speaking at a special event at the Swami Narayan Mandir to mark National Minority Day, Murad Ali Shah congratulated the minority communities and recalled that the tradition of observing the day was initiated by former President Asif Ali Zardari during his first term in 2009. He said he has been participating in these celebrations every year since then.

The CM noted that August 11 holds historic significance as on this day in 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah delivered a landmark address in the Sindh Assembly, laying down the policy of the newly independent Pakistan. “Quaid-e-Azam clearly stated that minorities are free to go to their mosques, temples and churches and that the state has no concern with anyone’s religion,” he reminded.

Murad Shah emphasised that all citizens in Pakistan enjoy equal rights, crediting Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for embedding minority protections in the 1973 Constitution and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for always standing by minority communities. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has passed multiple laws to protect minority rights.

Highlighting Sindh’s centuries-old tradition of religious tolerance, Shah said the province is a global example of coexistence, taught by great Sufi saints such as Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar and Sachal Sarmast. “Our philosophy is to live together in love, friendship, and harmony - Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, all of us together,” he said.

The CM contrasted Sindh’s approach with incidents of intolerance abroad, including in developed countries and India, noting that in Pakistan, any such incident is met with united condemnation.

Murad Shah informed the audience that Sindh’s 14-day Independence Day celebrations are underway and today also marks the concluding day of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s Urs.

The CM announced that the provincial government is recruiting members of respective faiths into the police force to safeguard their places of worship. He pledged that the PPP and Sindh government will continue serving every citizen without discrimination, following the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The event concluded with prayers by members of all faiths for Pakistan’s integrity, security, and prosperity.

Later on, talking to the media, CM Syed Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its Sindh government will continue to safeguard the province’s rights, emphasising constructive engagement with the Federal government on all major matters, including the budget.

Shah expressed gratitude to the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for playing a positive role in facilitating cooperation between the federal and Sindh governments, adding that his efforts were aimed at ensuring relations between the two remained strong.

On the issue of forced religious conversions, the chief minister raised concerns about the fate of children when parents change their religion. “There are certain complexities that we need to resolve. Our religion and law do not permit forced conversions,” he said.

Commenting on a tragic incident in which two young men lost their lives in a traffic accident, Murad Shah expressed deep sorrow and condemned reckless driving. He confirmed that the driver involved was immediately arrested. However, he criticised the burning of seven dump trucks in reaction to the incident, calling it an inappropriate act and warning that action would be taken against miscreants.

Shah directed transporters to install cameras in all dump trucks and ensure drivers hold valid licenses, warning that failure to comply within 15 days would result in the `strictest action’ against them.

Earlier, the chief minister, accompanied by Hindu community leaders, visited the historical Swami Narayan temple, where he was presented with traditional shawls and flowers. Later, accompanied by Sikh community leaders, he visited the Gurdwara.