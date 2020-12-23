UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Review Arrangements For Death Anniversary Of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:40 PM

CM Sindh review arrangements for death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Mazar Committee to review arrangements of Shaheed Mohterma Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary to be observed on December 27 at Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana.

The chief minister directed IG police and divisional/district administration to made foolproof security and other arrangements, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Senior Advisor to CM Nisar Khuhro, provincial Ministers Nasir Shah and Sohail Anwar Siyal, IG Police Mushtaq Maher and PSCM Sajid jamal Abro. From Larkana MNA Khursheed Junejo, party leaders Jameel Soomro, Aijaz leghari, Commissioner and DIG, DC and SSP Larkana participated in the meeting through video link.

The chief minister said that security, traffic management and administrative measures were concerned the divisional and district administration must prepare its plan and share with him.

The IG police told the chief minister that a control room to monitor public meeting has been established at Garhi Khuda Bux. He said that traffic management guidelines have also been issued.

The party leaders, Nisar Khuhro, Sohail Siyal and Jameel Soomro briefed the chief minister about the arrangements they have made including provision of drinking water, washrooms facilities, parking lots, lighting arrangement and sound system.

They said that walk through gates would be installed at seven entry and exit points of the venue.

It was also told to the chief minister that in the morning Quran Khwani for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would be held at the Mazar and then food would be distributed among the people.

The chief minister said that he would personally visit the mazar and review the arrangements personally.

