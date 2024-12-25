CM Sindh reviews arrangements of 17th death anniversary of BB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has discussed water shortage, canals and PTI talks during a visit to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Tuesday evening.

He focused on acute water shortage and challenges of canal construction while reviewing arrangements for the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

He laid floral wreaths at the graves of Benazir, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Nusrat Bhutto and others, offering Fateha.

He emphasized that his Primary purpose was to oversee the preparations for the December 27 anniversary and meet officials.

He discussed Karachi’s dire water needs, stating that the city requires over 50% more water to meet the demand of its citizens.

He mentioned a minor issue during the repair of a new pipeline at Dhabeji, adding that the Federal government was working on one component of the K-4 project while the Sindh government was handling three others.

He announced that a canal was being constructed to bring 1,000 MGD of water from the Hub Dam, entirely funded by the Sindh government.

Work began in August and is expected to be completed by April, May, or June next year.

Regarding the construction of new canals, he said that there is no water left in the system, so how can canals be built? Our objection to the Kalabagh Dam has always been about the lack of water. We need to focus on water conservation first. He praised the PPP’s efforts in water lining and other conservation initiatives, noting that President Asif Ali Zardari prioritized water-saving projects.

Speaking on employment, he criticized the delays caused by court rulings on job advertisements for grades 1 to 4. “These jobs are for the poor, not the rich,” he said, pledging to restart recruitment now that the legal hurdles have been cleared. He also highlighted improvements in law and order, particularly in districts like Kashmore, Kandhkot, Shikarpur, and Ghotki, where actions against criminal elements have restored some stability. “The situation is not perfect, but we are committed to providing a peaceful environment for people to work and live,” he remarked.

Commenting on the national political climate, he welcomed the PTI’s willingness to engage in talks. “As a student of politics, I believe all differences can be resolved through dialogue. Unfortunately, the PTI put the entire country at stake for one person,” he said, referencing the events of May 9 and November 26.

He described the PTI’s previous indecisiveness regarding talks as a sign of political immaturity but expressed the hope that they had now understood the importance of resolving issues democratically.

Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, PPP District Larkana President MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Larkana Jamil Ahmed Soomro, and other officials accompanied the CM during the visit.