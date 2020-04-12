UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Reviews Distribution Of Ration Bags

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM Sindh reviews distribution of ration bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting,on Sunday reviewed distribution of ration bags among the deserving people.

The meeting was attended by Minister Labour Saeed Ghani, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, Minister for Information Nasir Shah and Adviser on Law Murtaza Wahab, said a statement.

The chief minister was told that around 200,000 ration bags have been provided to the deserving people at their doorsteps. This distribution work has been started early in the morning.

The deputy commissioners and their teams were doing the job and time to time a provincial minister used to inspects the distribution work.

The chief minister once again emphasized the need of keeping ration distribution work confidential. "It must be between the distributor and recipient," he said and adding that we have to keep in mind the respect and the dignity of the people.

