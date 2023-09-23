CM Sindh reviews health facilities, irrigation rehab projects in Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Hyderabad, September 23 (Pakistan Point news - 23rd Sep, 2023 ): The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar reached Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Saturday and immediately after his arrival visited Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences.

During the visit he was briefed by the Medical Superintendent Dr Moinuddin Ahmed briefed the CM about the state of facilities and services at the hospital.

He added that 4 operation theaters were functional at the hospital.

The CM was also shown in the general surgery and recovery rooms.

Baqar also visited the 30-bedded Intensive Care Unit.

The CM appreciated the quality of health services being provided at the hospital.

The CM later visited the Aralh canal to check the ongoing rehabilitation works after man-made breaches were given to the waterway during the flood situation at Manchar lake during monsoon season in 2022.

The irrigation officers briefed him that cuts were also given to the lake's embankments while the torrential rain and entailing flood had damaged most parts of the irrigation subdivision in Sehwan.

According to them, desiltijg was also being carried out in Aralh and Danister canals besides rehabilitation of the regulators of both the canals at the cost of Rs12 million.

They apprised that Rs399 million were being spent to fortify different embankments in Manjhand town of Jamshoro in addition to Rs150 million on constructing pumping stations in the town.

They added that another sum of Rs204 million was being spent on rebuilding the regulator of Dadu canal.

The CM directed the irrigation officers not to compromise on the quality of work besides ensuring timely completion of the projects.

He observed that agricultural economy depended on an efficient irrigation system.

Baqar directed them to raise the height of FP embankment which was already being raised by 6 feet after which the levees water would flow towards Manchar.

The CM also checked the rehabilitation works of the houses demolished in 2022 rains village Wali Muhammad Ghancho.

He interacted with the local people who told him that they had received only the first installment of Rs75,000 from the provincial government and that they were waiting for the second installment of Rs100,000 and third of Rs25,000.

Baqar also distributed house ownership documents among 51 flood-affected families.

The CM later checked 2 roads being built at the cost of Rs149.337 million and Rs33.56 million.

The CM visited Rural Health Centre Aarazi which was run under the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI).

The In Charge Dr Muhammad Ramazan briefed him that the center was providing health services to around 30,000 population in Aarazi town.

The CM took notice of the defected X-ray machine, unavailability of certain life-saving medicines and poor maintenance of the building.

He expressed dismay and directed the health officials to immediately address the issues.

He was accompanied by Sindh Irrigation Minister Eshwar Lal, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhr Alam and other officers.