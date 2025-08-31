CM Sindh reviews preparations for potential super flood

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Sunday, reviewed the preparations for a potential super flood and was briefed on the emergency plan by Deputy Commissioner Agha Sher Zaman.

According to the briefing, 8 union councils, 38 dehs and 171 villages are likely to be affected, with over 206,000 people and 268,225 livestock in the area.

The CM directed that all necessary measures be taken to evacuate people and livestock to safe locations. The district administration has identified safe zones, and 21 boats have been registered in Kashmore to assist in the evacuation efforts. In Kandhkot, 15 boats will be used to transport people to safe areas.

Relief camps have been set up in the district, including four medical camps at Tori Bund, KK Bund, Ghoraghata, and BS Feeder RD 45. The camps will provide shelter and medical facilities to those affected.

The CM was briefed on the health facilities available in the district, including 24 doctors, 78 paramedical staff, and 20 beds at the Kandhkot hospital.

Similar facilities have been arranged at other hospitals and health centers in the district.

Tent cities will be set up in three towns to provide shelter to those displaced. In Kandhkot, 14 government buildings have been converted into relief centers, while 10 government buildings will be used in Kashmore.

The PDMA has set up medical camps, and the Pakistan Navy and Army are providing assistance. The Chief Minister thanked the military for their support and said that the provincial government is working closely with the PDMA and other agencies to mitigate the impact of the potential super flood.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the safety of people, livestock, and barrages is the top priority. He directed that all necessary measures be taken to protect the bunds and prevent breaches.

He appealed to the media to highlight any shortcomings but avoid spreading panic. He said that the government is working hard to mitigate the impact of the potential super flood and ensure the safety of the people.