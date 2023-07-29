CM Sindh says ready to dissolve assembly before August 13

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said though the Sindh Assembly will complete its tenure on August 13 they can dissolve the assembly by August 11 or 12 if the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) wanted to fulfil three months condition.

Talking to the media during a visit to the central procession of Yom-e-Ashura here on Saturday, the CM said August 13 was supposed to be the last day for the assembly but they were prepared to dissolve it a day or two earlier.

He assured that the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Sindh Government would consult with the opposition before forming the caretaker government which was supposed to be in office for 90 days.

He apprised that his government had officially launched a complaint with the Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir about long and unjustified power outages across Sindh.

Commenting on the security arrangements in the province for Ashura, the CM said the Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon was monitoring all districts of the province.

According to Shah, there was no specific security threat for any district of Sindh. "But the general threats keep coming," he observed.

The CM said in view of the security issues in KPK and Balochistan security was tightened in the province because cowardly terrorists were always looking for such events to materialize their nefarious designs.

Shah said the police, law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies were working in tandem to ensure optimal security.