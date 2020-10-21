CM Sindh seeks report into Maskan Chowrangi blast within 48 hours

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has directed the Inspector General of Sindh police to investigate the incident of blast at Maskan Chowrangi here from different angels and submit a report within 48 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali has directed the Inspector General of Sindh police to investigate the incident of blast at Maskan Chowrangi here from different angels and submit a report within 48 hours.

The CM Sindh took serious notice of the incident and directed the IG Police and Commissioner Karachi to submit a detailed report in this regard, said a statement on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Commissioner and Administrator Karachi to carry out rescue work to save precious human lives and shift the injured to hospitals.

He also directed them to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of the injured and support the bereaved families who have lost their loved-ones.