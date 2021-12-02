CM Sindh shows displeasure against street crime, order crack down

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday took serious note of reported target killing of a lawyer in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and increasing incidents of streets crimes convened an urgent meeting to chalk out strategy to control the situation.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Adl IG Karachi Imran Yakoob, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, SSP South Zubair Shaikh and others.

The chief minister said that the targeted killing of lawyer Irfan Maher in Gulistan-e-Jauhar was quite a painful incident. "I want you to arrest the killers and bring them to book," he directed the Additional Inspector General Karachi.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the city police chief to activate his SSPs to launch targeted operations against drug dealers, street criminals and other outlaws.

"The growing street crime incidents have started creating a wave of insecurity and fear among the people of the city," he said and added he had restored law and order in the city with the support of Karachiites and again he wanted the police to chalk out strategy to comb out the outlaws and bring them to book.

The CM Sindh directed the police to start operations against street criminals, drug mafia and enforce complete ban on the sale of gutka, mainpuri, mawa and other such items.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed SSP South to start a crackdown against street criminals in his jurisdiction.

The police chief assured the chief minister that he would give him good results and restore the confidence of the people.