CM Sindh spell out short, medium, long terms strategy to control street crime

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he has formulated three-term policies- short, medium and long term, to control street crime and overall law and order situation in the province, particularly in the city of Karachi.

This he said while talking to media at three different locations- at CM House, late Athar Mateen's residence and Election Commission office, said a statement on Tuesday.

The CM Sindh said that on Monday he held a meeting on law and order at CM House in which short term, medium term and long-term policies were formulated to control the situation.

He said that under the short-term strategy he has made all the officers right from Additional IG Police Karachi to police post in-charge responsible for the criminal activities in their areas. "I have directed them to keep patrolling in their respective areas so that proper vigilance could be ensured.

"The police and Rangers have been asked to conduct targeted operations against street criminals, drug addicts, drug dealers and paddlers because they are the main accused in street crimes," he said and added an operation against gang leaders operating from prisons was also being launched. "We are developing a proper monitoring system in all our jails so that appropriate vigilance could be ensured.

The law department has been directed to prepare draft law for electronic- tagging of habitual criminals. "We are studying it in all angles so that it may not clash with the human rights laws," he said and added the habitual criminals' bails request would also be made difficult through necessary legislation.

The CM Sindh said that all the private security agencies, guards, domestic and industrial workers would be registered for their development of a database. "I have given clear instructions to the police and district administration to register all the CCTV cameras installed at different locations in the city by private persons. "We will help them to make it more effective, efficient and purpose-oriented" he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there was a shortage of 19000 policemen in the city, including 15000 constables. "I have directed IG Police to expedite recruitment so that they could be given appropriate training to deal with street criminals," he said and added "we are also recruiting more than required strength so that their services could be utilized.

The CM Sindh said that he has directed the Prosecutor General to personally monitor the procession of the street criminals.

Talking about long term strategy, the CM Sindh said that the Safe City Project was being implemented in the Red Zone and at Important areas. "Its tenders will be issued shortly, and I would personally monitor its pace," he said.

To a question, the chief minister brushed aside the impression of political interference in police matters. "We have given full power to IG Police and Additional IG Karachi to take decisions on merit and give him desired results," he said.

Replying to another question, CM Sindh said that he has given such instructions to the rangers to be more active and play its role in curbing the street criminals.

To a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the police have got very solid and clear clues to the killers of Athar Mateen, and they would be arrested very soon. "It is at the investigation stage, and I do not want to expose the secrecy so that the killers could be combed out," he said.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the residence of Athar Mateen and offered condolences over his death with his brother and met the daughters of the deceased.

Syed Murad Ali Shah told the newsmen not to air fake news. "The looting of 100 citizens at Korangi Causeway was totally unfound and airing of such news creates a wrong impression that the police have failed to control law and order," he said and added this was the same police which have restored law and order in the city.

Talking about price hike of essential commodities, the chief minister said that the industrialists were not happy with his decision to fix minimum wage at Rs 25,000 per month. "I think it was not enough to afford square meals for a poor family of five members- this salary should be more than Rs 25,000.

The chief minister being proposer of PPP President, Sindh Nisar Khuhro for the senate seat, visited provincial election commissioner to scrutinize the nomination papers. The Election Commission accepted the nomination of Nisar Khuhro for contesting the senate election to be held on March 9 in the Sindh Assembly.

The nomination papers of two other PPP candidates, Aajiz Dhamraha and Gul Mohammad Jakharni, being the covering candidates of Nisar Khuhro were also accepted.