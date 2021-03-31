CM Sindh suggests NCOC to impose 2-week long ban on inter-city transport

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 08:38 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has suggested the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to impose a ban on inter-city transport for next two weeks to contain the third wave of coronavirus

The chief minister suggested during a video link meeting attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Advisor law Murtaza Wahab, Parliamentary secretary Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, said a statement issued by the CM House on Wednesday.

The chief minister said that the third wave of coronavirus was very dangerous and was spreading furiously.

Syed Murad Ali Shah suggested that the NCOC impose a ban on the movement of inter-city transport for next two weeks and during that time the goods transport would continue their operation as usual. "The third wave of COVID-19 is very dangerous and has started spreading fast, therefore a ban on inter-city transport would help to contain it," he suggested to the NCOC.

The chief minister was assured that his suggestion would be discussed in the National Command & Operation Center (NCOC) meeting to be held on Thursday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the business centers operate under the SOPs so that local business activities continue as usual under the strict SOPs.

"We have to make necessary arrangements for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine in bulk so that each and every individual of this country can be made secure," he said.

He also informed the meeting that the Infectious Disease Hospital established at Karachi for the treatment of COVID-19 patients was serving well to the people.

"Our overall detection rate of COVID patients is 3.5 percent this shows that we, the province of Sindh, are less affected but the travelling of the people in and from Sindh is bound to aggravate the situation," he said.

