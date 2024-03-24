CM Sindh Takes Action On Tragic Killing Of Six Persons Near Nawabshah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the killing of six persons near Nawabshah.
He said, 'I am very sorry that this has happened in the month of Ramadan.'
According to a CM Spokesman, the CM had ordered IGP Sindh that a report should be submitted to him after conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident.
Murad said that steps should be taken immediately to establish peace in the area.
The incident took place due to a conflict over agricultural land in the village of Haji Wahid Bakhsh Dahri near Nawabshah.
The IGP had informed the CM that the bodies of the dead and the injured had been shifted to the hospital.
Due to the tense situation in the area, the district police were alerted and a heavy contingent had been deployed.
It is to be noted that 6 people were killed and eight others were injured due to the land dispute in the Dahri community.
