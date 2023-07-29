CM Sindh takes an aerial view of main Ashura-e-Moharram procession in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday took an aerial view of the Ahshura-e-Moharram mourning procession along with Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon here.

CM Sindh along with Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput also visited Command & Control Center at CPO Karachi and watched the movement of the procession and the public through different cameras connected with the screens of the control center, said a statement.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by IGP Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon flew back to Karachi after visiting Hyderabad, where he also took an aerial view of the 10th Muharram Procession.

The CM Sindh was received by Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Abdul Jabbar, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi, Commissioner Hyderabad Iqbal Memon, DIG Pir Mohammad Shah and DC Hyderabad Fawad Soomro at Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister led the main mourning procession at Qadam Gah Maula Ali Hyderabad where he also met with the leaders of the organizations who had organized the procession and asked them about the security arrangements made in consultation with them.

They expressed satisfaction and thanked him for his cooperation and the visit.

The chief minister visited the control room where he was given a detailed briefing about the security arrangements by deputy commissioner Fawad Soomro and DIG Police Pir Mohammad Shah.

The CM Sindh was told that there were three Layers of Security - at the Front and Rear Sides of the Main Procession. The connecting streets to the main route of the procession have been sealed. Static rooftop Static police pickets at all Masajid / Madaris situated along the route have been set up.

The CM Sindh was told that 11 designated entry points have been made. The Reserve platoons at three specific points have been deployed. The video recording of the entire event is being recorded through CCTV Control Room.

The Bomb Disposal (BD) has swept the entire route as well as Qadam Gah Moula and Karabal Dadan Shah. There was close Co-Ordination of the administration with other stakeholders, including district administration, Health Department, Special Branch, WASA, HESCO, and others.