CM Sindh Takes Cognizance Of Saddar Fire Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of a fire incident in Saddar area of the city has directed the Deputy Commissioner South to take immediate steps to put out the fire.
He said that a fire incident had already taken place in cooperative market and its surroundings.
The CM said fire brigade should also seek assistance of other organisations for extinguishing the fire, if required.