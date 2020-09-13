CM Sindh takes notice of building collapse at Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday taking notice of the two-storey building collapsed in Lyari, directed the Commissioner Karachi to ensure proper treatment of the injured and support the families who lost their dear ones in the tragedy.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi to conduct a detailed inquiry and report him.

"I want to decide the fate of all vulnerable buildings once for all," he said and added those responsible for allowing substandard construction and illegal buildings must be brought to book," he said.

The chief minister said that it was quite painful to hear the incidents of building collapses and loss of lives.