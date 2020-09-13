UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sindh Takes Notice Of Building Collapse At Lyari

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM Sindh takes notice of building collapse at Lyari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday taking notice of the two-storey building collapsed in Lyari, directed the Commissioner Karachi to ensure proper treatment of the injured and support the families who lost their dear ones in the tragedy.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi to conduct a detailed inquiry and report him.

"I want to decide the fate of all vulnerable buildings once for all," he said and added those responsible for allowing substandard construction and illegal buildings must be brought to book," he said.

The chief minister said that it was quite painful to hear the incidents of building collapses and loss of lives.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Chief Minister Lyari Sunday Murad Ali Shah All

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar addresses practical a ..

1 hour ago

RTA embarks on project to accommodate 3,000 public ..

2 hours ago

Digital talk series &#039;Dialogues on the Art of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 tests are now AED 250 in Dubai

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Etihad ESCO condu ..

3 hours ago

Dubai South Properties invests AED500m in developi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.