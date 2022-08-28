UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Takes Notice Of Filing FIR Against Protestors During PM's Visit To Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CM Sindh takes notice of filing FIR against protestors during PM's visit to Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took a notice of filing an FIR on protests during Prime Minister's visit to Sukkur.

In the statement released here on Sunday, the Sindh CM directed the police to immediately withdraw FIR.

Flood victims are are already facing the odd situation, therefore they should be treated with love and respect, he added.

Registration of such cases is inappropriate and unacceptable, said Sindh Chief Minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Visit Sukkur Sunday FIR Murad Ali Shah Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

9 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

18 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

17 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

17 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.