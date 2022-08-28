(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took a notice of filing an FIR on protests during Prime Minister's visit to Sukkur.

In the statement released here on Sunday, the Sindh CM directed the police to immediately withdraw FIR.

Flood victims are are already facing the odd situation, therefore they should be treated with love and respect, he added.

Registration of such cases is inappropriate and unacceptable, said Sindh Chief Minister.