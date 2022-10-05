CM Sindh takes notice of fire incident in pickle factory

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking notice of the fire incident in a pickle factory, Nawabshah, which claimed four lives, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life.

He instructed the Labor Department to conduct an inquiry and report him.

The CM Sindh directed commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad to send him an initial report on how the incident had taken place and to facilitate the grieved families in transporting the bodies, said a statement on Wednesday.