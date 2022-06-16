CM Sindh takes notice of firing incident during by-polls for NA-240

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday taking serious notice of the firing incident during the by-elections for NA-240, said that nobody would be allowed to take law in his hands during the bye-election process.

In a statement, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Adl IG Karachi to take strict action against the persons involved in firing incident and skirmishes. "We can't allow anybody to disrupt the peaceful polling process," he said.

He urged political parties participating in the bye-election to demonstrate responsible attitude, adding that we are political people and should not allow violence, he said.