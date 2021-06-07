UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Takes Serious Notice Of Train Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking serious notice of train accident at Gunya Mor near Reti Station, District Ghotki, directed Commissioner Sukkur to mobilize district administration and police to carry out relief works at the spot.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Monday.

Shah directed the commissioner to arrange heavy machinery to evacuate the stuck passengers in the damaged bogies.

"Priority should be to save lives of the people," he said and directed the commissioner to declare an emergency in all the nearby hospitals in Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur and start shifting the injured.

The CM also directed the commissioner to arrange temporary accommodation and food for the passengers till the train was cleared.

"Necessary arrangements for shifting of dead bodies to their homes should also be made," he said.

The chief minister expressed profound grief over the loss of life.

