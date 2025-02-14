CM Sindh talks to Media persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday recalled that before 2008, people had to travel in convoys due to security threats, particularly in Northern districts. “While challenges remain, the situation has significantly improved, especially in recent months,” he stated.

While talking to Media persons after inaugurating Shahra e Faisal Model Police Station, he said that law enforcement agencies, including the police and Rangers, are actively working to eliminate criminal gangs in the kutcha areas bordering three provinces.

“We provided incentives to law enforcement, and today, the situation has improved significantly in Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Ghotki, which share borders with Punjab and Balochistan. We have worked closely with the Army and Rangers and acquired advanced weaponry that was previously unavailable to us,” he revealed.

Regarding public demonstrations, the Chief Minister stated that while protesting is a democratic right, it should not inconvenience the public. Important roads cannot be blocked under any circumstances. “The traffic jams cause serious problems to the public. Therefore, media should not glorify such protests, which create issues for the public,” he urged.

Referring to the Mustafa murder case, Murad Shah confirmed that significant progress has been made in the investigation, although details cannot be disclosed at this time. He added that the Mustafa murder case revolves around the disappearance and suspected killing of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir in Karachi. He said that on January 6, 2025, Mustafa was reported missing from the DHA area, and the FIR was registered the next day, Jan 7.

Investigations led authorities to Armaghan, a friend of Mustafa. When police attempted to arrest the suspect in DHA’s Phase 5, the suspect resisted, injuring a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a constable.

The CM deplored the judge’s remarks while denying the police request for the suspect’s remand.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah cautioned against inciting violence, indicating that strict action would be taken against those who spread unrest. “I trust the other individuals inciting violence would be arrested as Afaq has been taken into custody,” he said.

Regarding the firing incident on Hindu traders in Larkana, the Chief Minister stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also issued directives on the matter and is personally monitoring the situation.

He has instructed the Home Minister to airlift the critically injured to Karachi for proper medical treatment. " The government is responsible for ensuring equal protection for all citizens, and those behind these incidents will be punished according to the law " Murad emphasized.

To a question, regarding the removal of SSP Korangi, he clarified, “The SSP was removed because he admitted to facilitating land grabbing, not because of complaints from traders.”

CM Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed his commitment to law and order, stating, “Our goal is to build a safe, just, and accountable police system where every citizen can seek justice without fear. Police stations should serve the people, and we will ensure that law enforcement upholds the highest standards of integrity.”

CM Sindh also announced that police personnel engaged in operations in riverine (kacha) areas will receive special allowances.

CM Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to public service, stating, “Our efforts will continue to bridge the gap between the police and the public, ensuring justice and security for all.