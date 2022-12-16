UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh To Attend Cadet College Petaro Parents' Day

Published December 16, 2022

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the 60th annual parents' day of Cadet College Petaro on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will be the chief guest at the 60th annual parents' day of Cadet College Petaro on Saturday.

According to the college spokesman, the Chairman board of Governors Cadet College Petaro and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan, flag officers, military officers, senior officials of the Sindh government, Petarians, a large number of parents and other high dignitaries will attend the event as guests.

The Principal Cadet College Petaro, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed will present the annual report of the college and highlight the remarkable performance of the cadets in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

