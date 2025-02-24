CM Sindh to inaugurate PLF Sukkur Chapter II on Tuesday

A significant press conference regarding "Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II" was held at Sukkur IBA University under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025)

The event was attended by the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Mayor of Sukkur Arsalan islam Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University Asif Ahmed Sheikh, and Chairman of District Council Sukkur and Local Council Association Pakistan Syed Kumail Haider Shah, who briefed the media about the festival here on Monday.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated, "I am pleased to announce that we are back in your city, Sukkur.

Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will inaugurate the Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II on February 25 at 10:30 AM. The festival will continue at Sukkur IBA University until February 26th. We have previously organized festivals in Kashmir and Quetta, but Sukkur proved to be our biggest success.

There was a time when negative news dominated Sukkur, but through the Pakistan Literature Festival, we have presented to the world a Sukkur that embodies the spirit of Sheikh Ayaz. Special sessions on education have been planned because no nation can progress without quality education.

Sessions on higher education, the digital era, and AI will also be conducted. The world has become a global village, and Sukkur IBA University is gaining international recognition. I congratulate Vice Chancellor Asif Ahmed Sheikh for this achievement."

He further added, "The governance and economic models have changed, and the world is advancing rapidly. Are our youth keeping pace? We have also included a session on agriculture, focusing on barren lands and suitable crops. We will discuss what Sindh’s poets are writing today and what our new generation is producing.

We also plan to pay tribute to Akash Ansari, who was supposed to participate in a session but tragically passed away in an accident. More than 60 languages are spoken in Pakistan, and renowned singers will perform at the festival. Celebrities will also be among you. I ensure that no festival is limited to just one language; I want to include all languages.

Every child has the right to education in their mother tongue. urdu is our connecting language, and we have the full support of the Sindh government. The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is a leading institution. This time, we will organize the World Culture Festival on a grand scale. We must evaluate whether we are fulfilling the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

I find it unfair that festivals are mostly held in Karachi; they should be organized in other cities as well. I maintain direct contact with the youth. I salute the Mayor of Sukkur; the city was in poor condition last time, but now it looks much better. Registration for PLF is mandatory on the ACPKHI website."

Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan Islam Sheikh, expressed his views and said, "The Pakistan Literature Festival organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi belongs to all of us. I congratulate Ahmed Shah and his team, as well as the Sukkur IBA team, for beautifully setting up the university.

This festival is like a lovely bouquet. I always feel happy when I meet Ahmed Shah, and the Sindh government fully supports this initiative."

Chairman of District Council Sukkur and Local Council Association Pakistan, Syed Kumail Haider Shah, said,

"We have always fulfilled our promises. Through the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, we are offering the people of Sukkur a grand literary festival.

Due to Sukkur's distance from Karachi, such festivals are rarely held here, but the people of Sukkur are eager to participate. Engaging with politicians and asking them questions is a major achievement for our city. Whatever assistance is needed from the Sindh government, we are ready to provide it."

Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University, Asif Ahmed Sheikh, remarked, "There was a dire need for such programs in Sukkur. When we organized Chapter I, it broke records of all literature festivals in Pakistan. Given the perceptions about Sukkur and its neighbouring divisions, the festival's success is a significant milestone.

Sukkur IBA will continue to collaborate. Our renowned writers, poets, and artists are arriving in Sukkur. This is a grand event, uniting all four provinces of Pakistan. People like Ahmed Shah are rare, and we are fortunate to host this festival once again at Sukkur IBA University."

On the first day of the festival, discussions and sessions will be held on 'Future Leaders in the Digital Age', 'Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century', 'Employment Challenges and Opportunities for Sindh’s Youth', Tribute to Akash Ansari', 'Conversation with Kumail Haider Shah', 'Changing Global and Pakistani Political Landscapes', A fun session with Gul Mallah and Sohrab Soomro', 'Quality of Education: How High is the Standard?', 'Film and tv Industry in the Digital Age',

'Violence Against Women: Causes and Solutions', 'Has the Economy Recovered?',

'Discussion with YBQ and Sultana Siddiqui', 'Poetic Session with Young Poets Ali Zaryoun and Umair Najmi', 'A Conversation with Sohail Warraich', 'Sufi Night Performances by Hamza Akram Qawwal, Sanam Marvi, and Ahsan Bari'.

On the second day, discussions will include,

'school Education in Sindh',

'Open Mic Session', 'The Relevance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s Messages in the 21st Century', 'The Role of Art in Society', 'Climate Change: An Impending Disaster', 'Challenges in Preserving Sukkur and Rohri’s Heritage', 'A Discussion with Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh', 'Educational Future and Generative AI', 'Is There a Way Forward for Pakistan?',

'The Future of Agriculture in Sindh', 'Pakistani Literature in the 21st Century: A Global Perspective', 'poetry Session with Fareeha Naqvi and Imran Aami', 'Havi: A Rising Star', 'A Conversation with Renowned Singer Ali Azmat', 'Discussion with poet Tehzeeb Hafi', 'A Conversation with Actor Adnan Siddiqui', 'The Role of Traditional Media in the Digital Age'.

The festival will conclude with a Mega Musical Concert featuring performances by Ali Azmat, Havi, Akhtar Chanal Zehri, Khudgharz, Armaan Rahim, Muneeb Khan, Gizri, and Mustafa Baloch.