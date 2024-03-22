Open Menu

CM Sindh To Open 203rd Urs Celebration Of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the 203rd, 3-day Urs celebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast by laying wreaths and offering Fateha at the mazar in Khairpur on Monday morning.

Deputy Commissioner, Khairpur Syed Ahmed Fawad who is also Convenor of the committee, has presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the urs celebration at his office on Friday.

The celebrations comprises Mehfil-e-sama, a national literacy conference at the Daraza Sharif auditorium, Mushaira and Raga concert, in which the CM will be the chief guest.

Sachal Awards will also be presented to eminent personalities of the country.

Sugharanji Katchery and traditional Sindhi games will also be a part of the celebrations.

