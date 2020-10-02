UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Urges For Issuance Of NOC To MPCL For Exploration In Jamshoro

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday directed the Environment department to expedite EPA study of Taung Block - Jamshoro where Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has to start exploration which would create job opportunities and development in the area.

He issued these directive while meeting with a delegation of MPCL here at the CM House.

The delegation members were Managing Director Mari Gas Faheem Haider, General Manager Brigadier Obaid-ur-Rehman and General Manager Tufail Khoso.

Advisor to CM on Law & Environment Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan and others also attended the meeting.

The MPCL delegation told the chief minister that they have got exploration licenses for Taung Block, Jamshoro.

The block stretches over 151 square kilometers.

The company has applied for EPA NOC for which the environment department has started conducting study.

The chief minister directed his Advisor on Environment Murtaza Wahab to expedite the EPA study so that NOC could be issued.

The chief minister directed the MPCL to give preference to the locals in employment and contribute in the development of the area.

The company assured the chief minister that the local would be given priority in skilled and unskilled jobs and the company would undertake development in the area.

The exploration would fetch around $2.95 million royalty in case of discovery.

