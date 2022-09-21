CM Sindh urges Int Community to help flood affectees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday urged the international community and the nation's friends to step forward for helping the flood affectees.

Talking to Media, during his visit to rain affacted areas at Union Councils (UCs),Jarwar and Yaro Lund at Ghotki district on Wednesday, he said that he has visited 11 districts of Sindh recently, people are in difficult situations.

We would need tents for flood affected people,as they would stay near their homes till construction of their houses,he said.

He said that the Sindh Government has to rebuild the irrigation system, restore agricultural lands and the water drainage system and there were need to make new planning along with relief works and determine the extent of impact of the climate change next year with the help of experts.

The CM reiterated that the government was trying that the farmers cultivated the winter crops especially the wheat crop. He said efforts were being taken to clear water from 75 percent of the submerged agricultural fields.

The CM later visited the BHU Mirpur Mathelo where he interacted with the flood affected persons. The CM said the medical camps had also been set up in the relief camps and the doctors were providing treatment for various common illnesses. He apprised that the government was also supplying medicines to the camps for treatment of the patients suffering from Dengue and malaria.

He said the government would also financially support the affected farmers by either providing them cash support, adding that the Sindh government required 1.5 million tents for distribution among the displaced people.