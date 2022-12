CM Sindh visits Bhutto family Mausoleum

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Bhutto family Mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on Tuesday, on the 15th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benaizr Bhutto He laid a floral wreath at the graves of Bhutto family and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-e- Sawab".

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Bhutto family Mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on Tuesday, on the 15th martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Benaizr Bhutto He laid a floral wreath at the graves of Bhutto family and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-e- Sawab".

The CM Sindh was accompanied by Provincial Ministers Mukesh Chawala, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi, Imadad Ali Petafi, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Iajaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, SSP Larkana.