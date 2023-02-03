UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Visits LRH To Enquire After Health Of Injured Policemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital, and enquired after health of injured policemen in the Police Lines blast.

He announced a compensation of one million rupees for each family of martyred personnel while the injured would get 500,000 rupees each.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh and the Inspector General of Police accompanied him during the visit.

