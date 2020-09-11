UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sindh Visits Mazar-e-Quaid On Death Anniversary Of Founder Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

CM Sindh visits Mazar-e-Quaid on death anniversary of founder of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The chief minister Sindh laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, in his message on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam , the chief minister said that we have to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of Father of the Nation.

He said that we have to work hard to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country and have to make Pakistan a place where people live with freedom, dignity and honor as envisaged by the founder of this country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

PM leaves for Quetta on day-long visit

5 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin ..

20 minutes ago

Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situa ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO launches Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO ..

40 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.