CM Sindh visits Mazar-e-Quaid on death anniversary of founder of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam.

The chief minister Sindh laid the floral wreath and offered Fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam.

Meanwhile, in his message on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam , the chief minister said that we have to reaffirm our commitment to the principles of Father of the Nation.

He said that we have to work hard to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in the country and have to make Pakistan a place where people live with freedom, dignity and honor as envisaged by the founder of this country.