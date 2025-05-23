CM Sindh visits Nawabshah accompanied with delegation from World Bank

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid an important visit to district Shaheed Benazirabad Friday, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the World Bank

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah paid an important visit to district Shaheed Benazirabad Friday, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the World Bank.

The World Bank team included Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde, Country Director Najy Benhassine, Operations Manager Gallias J. Dragulis, DRM Specialist Bilal Khalid, Hina Saleem Luthia, and Funk Patrick. During the visit, the delegation joined the Chief Minister at the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jam Sahib town.

During the inspection, CM and delegates interacted with health workers and patients. Sindh Health Minister and PPHI CEO Javed Jagirani provided a detailed briefing on the performance and services of the health facility.

According to the briefing, BHU Jam Sahib serves approximately 20,310 patients each month. The OPD has achieved 162% of its monthly target, attending 5,471 patients. The family planning department exceeded its goal by 125%, while contraceptive services achieved 71% of their target. The maternity department met 95% of its performance goals, and early pregnancy checkups saw a 101% success rate.

According to CM media consultant, the Prenatal services include medical tests, nutritional advice, iron supplements, immunizations, and screening for complications. The follow-up performance in antenatal care averaged 123%.

However, performance in the laboratory departments was found lacking, with incomplete data in several areas. Under the U5 initiative, 29 children were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition. The target for screening 1,140 individuals was met, with a slight overachievement in treatment performance by 1%.

CM Murad Ali Shah expressed satisfaction over the performance of various departments and facilities. The World Bank delegation also rated the eight-room facility as generally satisfactory. The external structure, water supply, and electricity systems were found functional and adequate.

CM highlighted the presence of solar energy systems, CCTV surveillance, and biometric attendance as signs of progress. Functional toilets for staff and the public, as well as mobile and internet services, were also noted as important features.

Briefings confirmed that human resources and essential services were of good quality. The World Bank representatives acknowledged the availability and functionality of services across departments.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared BHU Shaheed Benazirabad a model institution providing reliable and quality healthcare services to the local community. He also expressed satisfaction with the availability of modern medical equipment and the presence of trained doctors and nurses.

