CM Sindh Visits Newly Established Banaras Pumping Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2022 | 07:21 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited newly established Banaras Pumping Station alongwith Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab and PPP leader Najmi Alam to witness its operation.

The CM said that the pumping station has been established at cost of Rs95.124 million with an underground tank of 130,000 Gallon water.

He added that the pumping station would provide water to hilly areas of Banaras and adjoining areas of SITE Town.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that new seven pumps, each one of 100 HP have been installed to provide water to UCs-5 to 8 and adjoining areas of Banaras and SITE Town.

