CM Sindh Visits Sports Complex To Review Development Work

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on his day-long visit to the Sukkur city on Tuesday, visited Sports Complex to assess the ongoing development work.

He was accompanied by Speaker of Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah, Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Kumar Kumar Chawla and other Government officials. Minister of Sports and Agriculture Mohammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Sports Aleem Khan gave him a detailed briefing on the project.

During the visit, the CM observed that 80 percent of the construction work at the Sukkur Sports Complex has been completed, with finishing touches currently underway. The facility will feature facilities for cricket, football, squash, tennis, volleyball, and other sports, aiming to host both national and international events.

Tracing the history of Sports Complex, Murad Shah said that on April 5, 1996, former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto visited Sukkur and laid the foundation stone of the complex in the presence of Syed Khursheed Shah.

He further noted that the project was originally approved under the Pakistan Sports board, Islamabad.

According to CM Sindh, after the 18th Constitutional amendment, the project was transferred to the Sindh government in 2021.

The Sindh Planning and Development Department revised the drawings and approved the scheme for implementation.

The CM said that the sports complex would not only host international events but would also benefit athletes from Sukkur and across Sindh.“The project signifies our commitment to promoting sports and providing world-class facilities to our players," he said.

The visit underscores the provincial government’s dedication to completing the sports complex and fostering a culture of athletic excellence in the region.

