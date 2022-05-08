UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Visits Sukkur Barrage, Received Briefing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sukkur Barrage and received a briefing from senior officials of the Irrigation department here on Saturday.

He was informed that contrary to the provisions of the three-tier formula, lesser water was released to Sindh by the federal authorities. Therefore, Sindh should demand its due share as per the 1991 Water Accord.

He was told that Sindh was receiving lesser water although the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had accepted Sindh's stance on the issue.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro welcomed the CM Shah on his arrival in Sukkur.

Chief Minister Sindh advised the barrage officials that water should not be stored in dams so that the shortage did not affect the Kharif crops till late June this year.

