CM Sindh Visits Train Accident Victim At AKH

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM Sindh visits train accident victim at AKH

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Ghotki-train accident injured 13-year-old girl Kainat at Aga Khan Hospital (AKH) to inquire about her health and assured that the government would look after her till absolute recovery.

On June 7, an unfortunate train met a tragic accident at Ghotki in which the entire family of Kainat, except her brother, died and she sustained multiple fractures in her both legs and one arm.

The provincial government is bearing all treatment expenditures and today the chief minister directed the concerned doctors of Aga Khan Hospital to keep her under treatment till she has completely recovered.

The chief minister discussed her treatment and recovery with doctors and asked them to look after her properly because she was undergoing mental stress after losing her parents, other immediate family members and relatives in the train accident.

The chief minister presented a bouquet of flowers to Kainat and inquired about her health.

He told her that she was not alone, but he was with her. "I am waiting for your recovery so that I can help you to continue your education and then provide you with a suitable job," the CM told Kainat and also told her that he would provide a job to her brother who was also under treatment.

Kainat told the chief minister that she had no house to live in. At this, the chief minister advised her to focus on early recovery and other issues.

Kainat thanked the chief minister for her support and care.

