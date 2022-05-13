Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said, Karachi, a economic hub of the country and for that reason his government would not allow terrorists, anti-state and anti-social elements to destroy peace in the city which was achieved by giving a heavy price

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said, Karachi, a economic hub of the country and for that reason his government would not allow terrorists, anti-state and anti-social elements to destroy peace in the city which was achieved by giving a heavy price.

This he said while speaking at the launching ceremony of 'My Karachi -Oasis of Harmony Exhibition' organized by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) at Expo Center on Friday.

The program was also attended by provincial advisor on law Murtaza Wahab.

Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the KCCI for organizing a three-day 17th International My Karachi Oasis of Harmony Exhibition at Karachi Expo Center.

He said he was glad that the KCCI resumed the tradition of organizing the annual 'My Karachi Expo' after its two-year suspension amid Covid-19 Pandemic.

He welcomed the national and international exhibitors for putting in their efforts to promote business activities and attracting local and foreign buyers and counterparts.

The CM Sindh said that it was not the first time he was speaking at the launching ceremony of 'My Karachi Oasis of Harmony Exhibition' "but in my previous visits, Late Siraj Kassim Teli used to receive me," he recalled.

"This was his (Siraj Kassim Teli) brilliant initiative as a president of KCCI in 2004, to organize an international trade fair in the city," he remarked and credited the deceased to present Karachi as a peaceful and business friendly city.

The CM said that Karachi holds its own significance as an important economic hub and always remained on the radars of savvy investors for bringing in investments from worldwide.

He added that the provincial government was making all out efforts to create a conducive environment for attracting investment by reducing the cost of manufacturing and removal of irritants bound to slow down the wheels of industry.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that such exhibitions play a major role in the economic prosperity of a country as they provide a great deal of benefits ranging from creating trade linkages to generating economic activities.

"The role of Chambers in manifesting the industrial and commercial growth of a country is no doubt quite vital," he conceded and added the KCCI as a major stakeholder remained a steadfast partner in this regard.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a three-day expo and distributed prizes among the businessmen who were the best performers during the last two years.